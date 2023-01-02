Calvin leads Wright State against IUPUI after 31-point outing

Wright State Raiders (7-7, 0-3 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-11, 0-3 Horizon) Indianapolis; Monday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wright State Raiders (7-7, 0-3 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-11, 0-3 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -15; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the IUPUI Jaguars after Trey Calvin scored 31 points in Wright State’s 78-64 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Jaguars have gone 2-2 in home games. IUPUI is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Raiders are 0-3 against Horizon opponents. Wright State averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the Horizon, paced by Calvin with 4.6.

The Jaguars and Raiders face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 9.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Tim Finke is averaging 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and four assists for the Raiders. Calvin is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

