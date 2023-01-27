Caldwell and SE Louisiana host New Orleans

SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-13, 3-5 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-13, 3-5 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Nick Caldwell scored 28 points in SE Louisiana’s 92-87 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Privateers are 5-5 on their home court. New Orleans leads the Southland shooting 38.4% from downtown, led by Tyson Jackson shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Lions are 6-2 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana has a 4-8 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simeon Kirkland is averaging 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Privateers. Jordan Johnson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Boogie Anderson is shooting 48.1% and averaging 12.8 points for the Lions. Caldwell is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

