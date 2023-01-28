Caldwell and SE Louisiana host New Orleans

SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-13, 3-5 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-13, 3-5 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Nick Caldwell scored 28 points in SE Louisiana’s 92-87 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Privateers are 5-5 on their home court. New Orleans is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

The Lions have gone 6-2 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is averaging 16.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Boogie Anderson is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Lions. Caldwell is averaging 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.