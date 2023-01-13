Cal visits Washington following Meah’s 21-point outing

California Golden Bears (3-14, 2-4 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (10-8, 2-5 Pac-12) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

California Golden Bears (3-14, 2-4 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (10-8, 2-5 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the California Golden Bears after Braxton Meah scored 21 points in Washington’s 86-69 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Huskies have gone 8-4 in home games. Washington ranks ninth in the Pac-12 shooting 30.9% from downtown, led by Kyle Luttinen shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Bears have gone 2-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Devin Askew is averaging 16.1 points for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.