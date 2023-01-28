Cal Poly hosts Wrightsell and CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-11, 5-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-14, 1-8 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-11, 5-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-14, 1-8 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -4; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 26 points in CSU Fullerton’s 62-61 win against the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Mustangs are 6-5 in home games. Cal Poly gives up 65.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Titans are 5-5 against conference opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks ninth in the Big West scoring 27.0 points per game in the paint led by Vincent Lee averaging 9.0.

The Mustangs and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is averaging 7.6 points for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Wrightsell is averaging 16.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 13.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 35.8% over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

