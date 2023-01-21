Cal Poly hosts Anigwe and UC Davis

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-12, 1-6 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-8, 4-3 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-12, 1-6 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-8, 4-3 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -9.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Christian Anigwe scored 22 points in UC Davis’ 74-72 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Aggies have gone 5-3 at home. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Ty Johnson averaging 9.6.

The Mustangs are 1-6 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is seventh in the Big West with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Taylor averaging 3.9.

The Aggies and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is averaging 19.4 points, six rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Kobe Sanders is averaging 7.6 points for the Mustangs. Taylor is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 58.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.