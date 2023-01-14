Cal hosts Meah and Washington

California Golden Bears (3-14, 2-4 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (10-8, 2-5 Pac-12) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

California Golden Bears (3-14, 2-4 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (10-8, 2-5 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -9; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the California Golden Bears after Braxton Meah scored 21 points in Washington’s 86-69 win against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Huskies have gone 8-4 in home games. Washington is eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 69.4 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Golden Bears are 2-4 in conference games. Cal averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Huskies and Golden Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Bajema averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Lars Thiemann is shooting 54.1% and averaging 11.3 points for the Golden Bears. Devin Askew is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

