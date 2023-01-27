Cal Baptist visits UT Rio Grande Valley following Armstrong’s 24-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (13-8, 5-3 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-11, 1-7 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

Cal Baptist Lancers (13-8, 5-3 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-11, 1-7 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Taran Armstrong scored 24 points in Cal Baptist’s 74-66 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Vaqueros have gone 9-2 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks second in the WAC with 38.7 points per game in the paint led by Justin Johnson averaging 12.0.

The Lancers are 5-3 in conference matchups. Cal Baptist is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 45.6% and averaging 21.6 points for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Joe Quintana averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Armstrong is averaging 10.7 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

