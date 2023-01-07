Cal Baptist visits New Mexico State following Pinson’s 20-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (9-7, 1-2 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-8, 0-3 WAC) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9…

Cal Baptist Lancers (9-7, 1-2 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-8, 0-3 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Xavier Pinson scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 69-60 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Aggies have gone 4-2 at home. New Mexico State ranks seventh in the WAC with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Issa Muhammad averaging 10.0.

The Lancers are 1-2 in conference play. Cal Baptist ranks eighth in the WAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Taran Armstrong averaging 4.8.

The Aggies and Lancers face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshawndre Washington is averaging 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Pinson is averaging 13.3 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

Hunter Goodrick is averaging 9.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Armstrong is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

