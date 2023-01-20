BYU visits San Francisco following Williams’ 24-point showing

BYU Cougars (14-8, 4-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (13-9, 2-5 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BYU Cougars (14-8, 4-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (13-9, 2-5 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits the San Francisco Dons after Rudi Williams scored 24 points in BYU’s 83-76 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Dons have gone 8-4 at home. San Francisco ranks seventh in the WCC with 13.3 assists per game led by Khalil Shabazz averaging 3.3.

The Cougars are 4-3 in conference matchups. BYU averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Dons and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shabazz is averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Jaxson Robinson is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 8.3 points. Williams is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

