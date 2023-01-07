SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
BYU secures 68-48 win over San Diego

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 10:32 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fousseyni Traore’s 15 points helped BYU defeat San Diego 68-48 on Saturday night.

Traore also added five rebounds for the Cougars (13-6). Rudi Williams added 13 points while shooting 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Atiki Ally Atiki recorded 12 points and was 4-of-6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Toreros (8-10) were led in scoring by Eric Williams Jr., who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Wayne McKinney III added 10 points for San Diego. Seikou Sisoho Jawara also recorded nine points.

BYU took the lead with 15:13 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 31-19 at halftime, with Traore racking up nine points. BYU pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 19 points. They outscored San Diego by eight points in the final half, as Rudi Williams led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

