Butler and Seton Hall face off in conference showdown

Seton Hall Pirates (12-9, 5-5 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-11, 3-8 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (12-9, 5-5 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-11, 3-8 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall faces Butler in Big East action Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 8-3 on their home court. Butler is ninth in the Big East with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Manny Bates averaging 4.5.

The Pirates are 5-5 in conference games. Seton Hall is the best team in the Big East giving up just 64.4 points per game while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bates is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Kadary Richmond is averaging 10 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

