Burton’s 23 lead Richmond over Rhode Island 64-57

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 23 points in Richmond’s 64-57 win over Rhode Island on Tuesday night.

Burton added seven rebounds and four steals for the Spiders (11-8, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Neal Quinn scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Jason Nelson finished with nine points.

Brayon Freeman led the Rams (6-12, 2-4), finishing with 18 points and five assists. Ishmael Leggett added 13 points for Rhode Island. Sebastian Thomas had six points and two steals.

Richmond led 31-27 at halftime, with Burton racking up 11 points. Richmond turned a six-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with a 10-3 run to make it a 46-33 lead with 8:22 left in the half. Burton scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

