Burton leads Richmond against Dayton after 20-point outing

Richmond Spiders (11-10, 4-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-8, 5-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -9; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays the Dayton Flyers after Tyler Burton scored 20 points in Richmond’s 85-76 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Flyers have gone 10-1 at home. Dayton is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spiders are 4-4 in A-10 play. Richmond is third in the A-10 giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is averaging 18.4 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Flyers. Toumani Camara is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Neal Quinn is averaging 8.6 points for the Spiders. Burton is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

