Burton leads Pittsburgh against No. 11 Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers after Jamarius Burton scored 31 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-74 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Panthers are 7-1 on their home court. Pittsburgh is second in the ACC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Hinson averaging 5.1.

The Cavaliers have gone 2-1 against ACC opponents. Virginia scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Panthers and Cavaliers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelly Cummings is averaging 11.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Panthers. Hinson is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Armaan Franklin averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Jayden Gardner is averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

