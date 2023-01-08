Burke and Morgan State host South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-14, 0-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (7-8, 1-0 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-14, 0-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (7-8, 1-0 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Isaiah Burke scored 28 points in Morgan State’s 78-73 overtime win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bears are 5-0 in home games. Morgan State is fourth in the MEAC in team defense, giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State gives up 86.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.5 points per game.

The Bears and Bulldogs square off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Miller is averaging 18 points, 9.4 rebounds, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears. Burke is averaging 17.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

Rakeim Gary averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Raquan Brown is averaging 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.