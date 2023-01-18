Burford, Illinois State Redbirds to visit Born, Northern Iowa Panthers

Illinois State Redbirds (8-11, 3-5 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-9, 5-3 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Illinois State Redbirds (8-11, 3-5 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-9, 5-3 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Iowa -8.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowen Born and the Northern Iowa Panthers host Darius Burford and the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Panthers have gone 6-4 at home. Northern Iowa has a 5-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Redbirds have gone 3-5 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Born is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Malachi Poindexter averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Burford is shooting 45.8% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.