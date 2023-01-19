Buffalo hosts Dennis and Toledo

Toledo Rockets (12-6, 3-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (9-9, 3-2 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (12-6, 3-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (9-9, 3-2 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Rayj Dennis scored 25 points in Toledo’s 90-75 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bulls have gone 8-1 in home games. Buffalo is the top team in the MAC with 18.8 fast break points.

The Rockets are 3-2 in MAC play. Toledo is seventh in college basketball scoring 84.8 points per game while shooting 48.7%.

The Bulls and Rockets meet Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Bulls. Zid Powell is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

JT Shumate is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 18.4 points. Dennis is shooting 45.3% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 84.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.