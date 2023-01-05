Bucknell faces Lehigh, seeks to break 4-game slide

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-8, 0-2 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-8, 0-2 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-8, 0-2 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-8, 0-2 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell aims to stop its four-game slide when the Bison take on Lehigh.

The Bison are 4-2 on their home court. Bucknell is fifth in the Patriot with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Screen averaging 1.7.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-2 in Patriot play. Lehigh has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is averaging 15.1 points and four assists for the Bison. Ian Motta is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Evan Taylor is averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.