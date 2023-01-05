SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Bruns scores 15, South Dakota downs North Dakota 62-60

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 11:41 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Paul Bruns scored 15 points to help South Dakota defeat North Dakota 62-60 on Thursday night.

Bruns added nine rebounds for the Coyotes (8-8). Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Tasos Kamateros recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Fightin’ Hawks (6-10) were led by Treysen Eaglestaff, who posted 18 points and two steals. B.J. Omot added 15 points for North Dakota. In addition, Jalun Trent finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

