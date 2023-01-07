SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Brown wins 77-70 against Dartmouth

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 8:47 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nana Owusu-Anane had 16 points in Brown’s 77-70 win against Dartmouth on Saturday night.

Owusu-Anane had 10 rebounds for the Bears (8-8, 1-2 Ivy League). Kalu Anya added 16 points and nine rebounds. Paxson Wojcik had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The Big Green (5-12, 1-2) were led by Dame Adelekun, who recorded 17 points. Dartmouth also got 12 points and three steals from Ryan Cornish. Izaiah Robinson also had 12 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Brown hosts Princeton and Dartmouth hosts Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

