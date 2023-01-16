Brown visits Yale following Mbeng’s 21-point game

Brown Bears (9-8, 2-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (11-6, 1-3 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 5 p.m. EST…

Brown Bears (9-8, 2-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (11-6, 1-3 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -8.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts the Brown Bears after Bez Mbeng scored 21 points in Yale’s 94-82 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in home games. Yale scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Bears are 2-2 against Ivy League opponents. Brown has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs and Bears face off Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mbeng is averaging 8.3 points for the Bulldogs. Matt Knowling is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Kino Lilly Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

