BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Brown scores 23 as…

Brown scores 23 as Louisiana slips past South Alabama 79-76

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 6:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Brown scored 23 points as Louisiana beat South Alabama 79-76 on Saturday.

Brown added eight rebounds and six assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns (14-4, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Greg Williams Jr. had 19 points, while Joe Charles scored 13 with seven boards.

Isaiah Moore finished with 21 points, six assists and three steals for the Jaguars (8-10, 2-4). Marshall Kearing added 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Judah Brown scored 12.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Louisiana visits Arkansas State while South Alabama visits Southern Miss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up