Brown scores 22 to lead Montana State over NAU 69-54

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 6:53 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Darius Brown II scored 22 points and Montana State breezed to a 69-54 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Brown had three steals for the Bobcats (10-7, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference). Tyler Patterson finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Raequan Battle recorded 14 points.

Xavier Fuller led the way for the Lumberjacks (5-12) with 23 points and three steals. Jalen Cole had 12 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Montana State hosts Idaho State while Northern Arizona travels to play Portland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

