Brown leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Loyola Chicago after 25-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-10, 0-4 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-10, 0-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Charlie Brown scored 25 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 92-80 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Hawks are 5-4 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Ramblers have gone 0-4 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago ranks sixth in the A-10 with 13.5 assists per game led by Braden Norris averaging 4.3.

The Hawks and Ramblers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Philip Alston is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Ramblers. Norris is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

