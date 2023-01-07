Brown leads Mississippi Valley State against Prairie View A&M after 22-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-10, 1-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-15, 0-2 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday,…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-10, 1-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-15, 0-2 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi Valley State -9.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Rayquan Brown scored 22 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 75-68 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-0 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 1-1 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC with 11.1 assists per game led by Ricky Nelson averaging 2.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Collins is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 14.7 points. Alvin Stredic Jr. is shooting 46.6% and averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

William Douglas is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 52.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.