Brown leads Louisiana against Texas State

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (15-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-10, 3-4 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (15-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-10, 3-4 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana faces the Texas State Bobcats after Jordan Brown scored 31 points in Louisiana’s 80-71 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Bobcats have gone 2-6 in home games. Texas State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 5-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is second in the Sun Belt with 16.1 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 6.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Harrell is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Morgan is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Fulks is averaging 8.6 points and 6.5 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 19.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.