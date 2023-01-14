Brown hosts Princeton following Langborg’s 20-point outing

Princeton Tigers (12-4, 3-0 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (8-8, 1-2 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Princeton Tigers (12-4, 3-0 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (8-8, 1-2 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brown -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on the Brown Bears after Ryan Langborg scored 20 points in Princeton’s 75-68 victory over the Cornell Big Red.

The Bears are 4-4 on their home court. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 14.2 assists per game led by Paxson Wojcik averaging 3.1.

The Tigers are 3-0 in conference matchups. Princeton ranks third in the Ivy League shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

The Bears and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wojcik is averaging 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Tigers. Langborg is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

