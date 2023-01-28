Brown and New Hampshire host UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-5, 5-3 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (9-10, 4-3 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-5, 5-3 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (9-10, 4-3 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Kyree Brown scored 23 points in New Hampshire’s 84-65 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Wildcats have gone 6-3 in home games. New Hampshire scores 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The River Hawks are 5-3 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell ranks second in the America East with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averaging 5.4.

The Wildcats and River Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 15.2 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Matt Herasme is averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

Coulibaly is averaging 13 points and 8.6 rebounds for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.