Brown and Cal host Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (5-9, 0-4 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (2-13, 1-3 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on the Stanford Cardinal after Joel Brown scored 21 points in Cal’s 80-76 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Golden Bears are 2-8 in home games. Cal allows 66.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The Cardinal are 0-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford scores 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Golden Bears and Cardinal meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 7.4 points for the Golden Bears. Devin Askew is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Spencer Jones is averaging 12.3 points for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.