Brown, after season high, out for Celtics in game at Nets

The Associated Press

January 12, 2023, 6:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown is not playing for the Boston Celtics against Brooklyn, a night after he scored a season-high 41 points in a victory over New Orleans.

The Celtics said Brown has right adductor tightness. Fellow starter Al Horford is also out Thursday with low back stiffness.

The Nets are playing their first game since losing Kevin Durant to a sprained knee ligament. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Joe Harris would start in Durant’s place.

The game matches the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. Boston has a two-game lead after winning four straight games.

