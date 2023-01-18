Brooks leads Washington against Colorado after 26-point performance

Washington Huskies (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

Washington Huskies (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Colorado Buffaloes after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 26 points in Washington’s 81-78 overtime win against the California Golden Bears.

The Buffaloes are 8-1 in home games. Colorado is fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 73.0 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Huskies are 3-5 in Pac-12 play. Washington averages 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Cole Bajema is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10 points. Brooks is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

