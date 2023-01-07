Brooks and the Washington Huskies take on conference foe Arizona State

Washington Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Washington in a matchup of Pac-12 teams.

The Sun Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Arizona State is ninth in the Pac-12 with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Warren Washington averaging 6.5.

The Huskies have gone 1-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington ranks sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Keion Brooks Jr. averaging 7.3.

The Sun Devils and Huskies face off Sunday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Bagley is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Brooks is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.