Brink, Jones lead No. 4 Stanford women past No. 8 Utah 74-62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 25 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, Haley Jones added 25 points, 12 boards and a pair of blocks, and No. 4 Stanford bounced back from a loss at USC by beating eighth-ranked Utah 74-62 on Friday night.

Hannah Jump made her first five shots and scored 13 points on a night when the Cardinal lost freshman point guard Talana Lepolo to a left foot injury in the first quarter.

Stanford (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) earned its 18th straight home win against conference opponents. The Cardinal’s loss at USC on Sunday that snapped their 12-game winning streak, a 39-game unbeaten run against conference opponents and 51-game winning stretch facing unranked teams.

Alissa Pili scored 25 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 19 for Utah (15-2, 5-2). Utah shot 3 for 13 from deep in the first half to fall behind 41-32.

NO. 9 UCLA 51, WASHINGTON 47

SEATTLE (AP) — Charisma Osborne nailed a half-court 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to kick off a 19-0 scoring run and UCLA held on to beat Washington.

UCLA shot just 23% in the first half and trailed 27-15 before Osborne’s buzzer-beater. The Bruins then scored the first 16 points of the second half.

Osborne and Kiki Rice scored 12 points apiece and Lina Sontag added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Bruins (16-3, 5-2 Pac-12).

Jayda Noble led the way with nine points for Washington (10-7, 2-5). The Huskies were held to a season low in scoring and have lost five of six.

NO. 22 VILLANOVA 73, CREIGHTON 57

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 23 points to become the all-time leading scorer at Villanova in its win over Creighton.

Villanova held the Bluejays to four made field goals in the first half and built a 46-19 halftime lead.

Siegrist, the leading scorer in women’s Division I averaging almost 29 points per game, surpassed Shelly Pennefather’s Villanova record on a midrange jumper midway through the fourth quarter. She has 2,414 career points in 103 career games.

Lucy Olsen finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Villanova (18-3, 9-1 Big East).

Morgan Maly, Jensen and Carly Bachelor each finished with 11 points to lead Creighton (12-6, 6-4).

OREGON STATE 68, NO. 23 OREGON 65

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen scored 16 points and freshman Timea Gardiner, playing just her third collegiate game, added 15 to help Oregon State beat Oregon.

Von Oelhoffen also had rebounds and four assists for Oregon State (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12).

Chance Gray had 18 points for Oregon (13-6, 4-4).

NO. 24 COLORADO 73, CALIFORNIA 66

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Quay Miller had 26 points, Jaylyn Sherrod scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and Colorado beat California for its its seventh straight victory.

Colorado (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12) made 9 of 11 shots in the fourth, scoring 30 points.

Evelien Lutje Schipholt scored 17 points for Cal (10-8, 1-6).

