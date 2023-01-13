Brigham leads Jacksonville State against Jacksonville after 21-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-7, 2-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-10, 1-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-7, 2-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-10, 1-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Marcellus Brigham Jr. scored 21 points in Jacksonville State’s 72-63 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-2 in home games. Jacksonville State is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Dolphins are 2-3 in conference play. Jacksonville ranks eighth in the ASUN shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyelar Potter is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Kevion Nolan is shooting 39.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

