BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Brewton leads Alcorn State…

Brewton leads Alcorn State over Texas Southern 79-74 in OT

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 9:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Dominic Brewton hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime and finished with 26 points to lead Alcorn State to a 79-74 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday night.

Brewton had three steals for the Braves (6-10, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keondre Montgomery added 14 points and six rebounds. Montgomery hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 left in the extra period to give the Braves a 77-73 lead. He added two foul shots with 11 seconds to go. Byron Joshua scored 12.

Davon Barnes led the way for the Tigers (4-14, 0-5) with 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Isaiah Marin added 13 points and Kehlin Farooq scored 12.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Alcorn State visits Prairie View A&M while Texas Southern hosts Jackson State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up