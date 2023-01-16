Brewton leads Alcorn State against Prairie View A&M after 26-point showing

Alcorn State Braves (6-10, 3-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-11, 3-2 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Alcorn State Braves (6-10, 3-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-11, 3-2 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Prairie View A&M -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Dominic Brewton scored 26 points in Alcorn State’s 79-74 overtime win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 5-1 in home games. Prairie View A&M is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Braves have gone 3-1 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State ranks seventh in the SWAC giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Panthers and Braves match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Douglas is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Byron Joshua is averaging 10.3 points for the Braves. Brewton is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.