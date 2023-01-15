Brewton leads Alcorn State against Prairie View A&M after 26-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (6-10, 3-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-11, 3-2 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Alcorn State Braves (6-10, 3-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-11, 3-2 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Dominic Brewton scored 26 points in Alcorn State’s 79-74 overtime win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers are 5-1 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Braves are 3-1 in conference matchups. Alcorn State is sixth in the SWAC with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 6.5.

The Panthers and Braves meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Gambrell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc. William Douglas is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Brewton is averaging 13.7 points for the Braves. Dekedran Thorn is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

