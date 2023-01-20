Brewton and Alcorn State host Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-13, 1-4 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (7-10, 4-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-13, 1-4 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (7-10, 4-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hosts the Florida A&M Rattlers after Dominic Brewton scored 20 points in Alcorn State’s 77-68 overtime victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Braves are 2-1 on their home court. Alcorn State ranks eighth in the SWAC with 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Brewton averaging 6.3.

The Rattlers have gone 1-4 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

The Braves and Rattlers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewton is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.1 points for the Braves. Byron Joshua is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Jordan Tillmon is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rattlers. Dimingus Stevens is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.