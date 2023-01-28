Brea sparks Dayton to 86-60 victory over Richmond

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Koby Brea scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Dayton past Richmond 86-60 on…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Koby Brea scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Dayton past Richmond 86-60 on Saturday.

Brea finished 6 of 7 from 3-point range for the Flyers (14-8, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Daron Holmes added 17 points and nine rebounds. Toumani Camara scored 16.

Isaiah Bigelow led the Spiders (11-11, 4-5) with 19 points. Neal Quinn added 12 points and Tyler Burton scored 11.

Dayton took the lead with 10:11 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 43-23 at halftime, with Brea racking up 12 points.

Dayton plays Tuesday against Loyola Chicago at home, and Richmond hosts St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

