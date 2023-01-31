Brantley and the La Salle Explorers host conference foe George Washington

George Washington Colonials (11-10, 5-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-13, 2-6 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Colonials (11-10, 5-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-13, 2-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces La Salle in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Explorers are 5-6 in home games. La Salle is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonials are 5-3 in A-10 play. George Washington averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Explorers and Colonials match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Explorers. Fousseyni Drame is averaging 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for La Salle.

James Bishop is shooting 44.0% and averaging 21.6 points for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

