Bradley visits Indiana State following Deen’s 21-point game

Bradley Braves (12-7, 5-3 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-6, 6-2 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bradley Braves (12-7, 5-3 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (13-6, 6-2 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays the Indiana State Sycamores after Duke Deen scored 21 points in Bradley’s 86-61 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Sycamores have gone 7-2 in home games. Indiana State averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Cameron Henry with 3.5.

The Braves are 5-3 in MVC play. Bradley ranks sixth in the MVC scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Rienk Mast averaging 7.8.

The Sycamores and Braves match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Sycamores. Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 15.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Deen is scoring 11.3 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.