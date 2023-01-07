Bradley leads San Diego State against Wyoming after 23-point outing

San Diego State Aztecs (11-3, 2-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-9, 0-2 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

San Diego State Aztecs (11-3, 2-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-9, 0-2 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State visits the Wyoming Cowboys after Matt Bradley scored 23 points in San Diego State’s 76-67 victory over the UNLV Rebels.

The Cowboys are 4-3 in home games. Wyoming ranks ninth in the MWC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Maldonado averaging 3.8.

The Aztecs have gone 2-0 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks eighth in the MWC scoring 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Aguek Arop averaging 4.6.

The Cowboys and Aztecs match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Maldonado is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Darrion Trammell is averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aztecs. Bradley is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

