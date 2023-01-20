Bradley hosts Sheppard and Belmont

Belmont Bruins (14-6, 7-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-7, 6-3 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Belmont Bruins (14-6, 7-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-7, 6-3 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on the Bradley Braves after Ben Sheppard scored 23 points in Belmont’s 80-65 win against the Murray State Racers.

The Braves have gone 10-0 in home games. Bradley averages 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Bruins are 7-2 in conference games. Belmont scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 11.1 points. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.1 points, six rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Bradley.

Sheppard is averaging 18.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

