Bradley hosts Sheppard and Belmont

Belmont Bruins (14-6, 7-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-7, 6-3 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (14-6, 7-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-7, 6-3 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits the Bradley Braves after Ben Sheppard scored 23 points in Belmont’s 80-65 win against the Murray State Racers.

The Braves are 10-0 on their home court. Bradley ranks second in the MVC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ja’Shon Henry averaging 2.6.

The Bruins are 7-2 in conference games. Belmont averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Sheppard with 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malevy Leons is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Sheppard is averaging 18.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.