Bowling Green visits Eastern Michigan after Ayers’ 30-point showing

Bowling Green Falcons (6-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-10)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Leon Ayers III scored 30 points in Bowling Green’s 102-65 victory against the Ohio Dominican Panthers.

The Eagles have gone 2-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Falcons are 2-4 in road games. Bowling Green is sixth in the MAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 1.9.

The Eagles and Falcons square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is averaging 20.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Ayers is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Falcons. Samari Curtis is averaging 12.4 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

