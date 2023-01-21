Bowling Green hosts Safford and Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-11, 1-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-10, 2-3 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-11, 1-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-10, 2-3 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Bowling Green Falcons after Morgan Safford scored 27 points in Miami (OH)’s 81-77 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Falcons are 5-4 in home games. Bowling Green averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The RedHawks are 1-4 in conference games. Miami (OH) ranks sixth in the MAC shooting 34.2% from downtown. Javin Etzler leads the RedHawks shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Falcons and RedHawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 11.3 points. Leon Ayers III is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

Safford is averaging 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 83.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

