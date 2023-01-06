Bowling Green hosts Brown and Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (8-6, 0-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-7, 1-0 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio Bobcats (8-6, 0-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-7, 1-0 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Bowling Green Falcons after Miles Brown scored 24 points in Ohio’s 75-72 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Falcons have gone 4-3 at home. Bowling Green averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bobcats are 0-1 in MAC play. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Dwight Wilson averaging 6.2.

The Falcons and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Ayers III is averaging 17.3 points for the Falcons. Kaden Metheny is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Brown is shooting 50.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 10.8 points. Wilson is averaging 12.1 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

