Boston University visits Lehigh on 3-game road slide

Boston University Terriers (10-12, 3-6 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-8, 7-2 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston University Terriers (10-12, 3-6 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-8, 7-2 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Terriers visit Lehigh.

The Mountain Hawks are 7-2 in home games. Lehigh is the leader in the Patriot with 14.8 fast break points.

The Terriers are 3-6 in conference matchups. Boston University leads the Patriot with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 1.8.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 14.4 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Walter Whyte is averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.