Boston University takes on Colgate after Whyte’s 23-point showing

Boston University Terriers (9-8, 2-2 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (10-7, 4-0 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston University Terriers (9-8, 2-2 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (10-7, 4-0 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces the Colgate Raiders after Walter Whyte scored 23 points in Boston University’s 76-74 loss to the American Eagles.

The Raiders are 3-2 in home games. Colgate is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Terriers are 2-2 in conference play. Boston University is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raiders and Terriers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Raiders. Braeden Smith is averaging 12.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Whyte is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 9.3 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

